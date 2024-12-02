Immutable and Transak partner to bring payments to games

This move sees Transak becoming the primary payments partner for Immutable Checkout on its zkEVM platform.











Immutable Checkout, an all-in-one transaction infrastructure for games, offers a highly configurable interface designed to increase payment conversion rates through an effortless integration. Transak’s on-ramp, off-ramp, and NFT Direct solutions (primary and secondary sales) will be integrated within the Checkout product to provide optionality for players when it comes to buying digital assets. This feature will be available to users within Immutable Passport as well.

Transak’s officials noted that players shouldn’t have to understand cryptocurrency in order to buy, sell, and truly own an in-game item, and they’re happy to work with Immutable to remove that barrier to entry. This partnership gives players and game studios the means to create seamless purchasing experiences, integrated natively into Immutable Passport, for both primary and secondary sales. Together, they will redefine the digital payment landscape.





Effortless purchase flow and global payment solutions

One of the highlighted features of this integration is the seamless purchase flow. This means users will enjoy a hassle-free and cost-optimised buying journey. Additionally, smart routing capabilities enable users to add funds during the purchasing process, which in turn has shown to boost conversions and amplify average order values.

As for Transak, it currently operates across 155 countries offering clients diverse payment methods ranging from cards to bank transfers for 170 cryptocurrencies on over 75 blockchains. Transak also allows users to access over 20 different payment methods like credit/debit cards, bank transfers, BPI, AstroPay, and more.

Representatives from Immutable said that Transak’s proven track record in offering efficient and expansive payment solutions aligns perfectly with their ethos at Immutable. They’re happy to collaborate and bring enhanced transactional experiences to their users. The partnership ultimately facilitates people to play games on Immutable and ensures an optimised experience particularly crafted for mainstream players.





What does Immutable do?

Immutable is a prominent company in the gaming industry on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 260 technologists, creators, and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase, and more.





More information about Transak

Transak is a global Web3 payment and onboarding infrastructure provider, facilitating seamless transitions between traditional finance and digital assets. Web3 platforms using Transak can enable users to buy, sell or mint digital assets across 75+ blockchains from 160+ countries, while Transak reduces the complexities of user KYC, risk monitoring, compliance, payment methods, and customer support.