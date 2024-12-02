Immomio expands portfolio with digital payments

The new payment module supports landlords and tenants in the quick processing of payments within the framework of the tenancy. With the expansion, the Hamburg-based company is adding another component to its 360-degree platform. Since 2015, Immomio has been aiming to digitise the entire life cycle of real estate. With its digital rental solution of the same name, they support the housing industry in the digitisation of its rental and sales processes. Since January 2023, customers have now also been able to use the digital payment module. Landlords can use this to show their tenants payment requests, for example for deposit payments, which can then be paid directly online.





Landlords and tenants benefit

The digital payment option allows landlords to save resources through the simple control of incoming payments. Tenants can complete their open payments with just one click, via direct debit, Paypal, credit card, and other payment options. The topic of sustainability is also addressed by eliminating correspondence.











Numerous application possibilities

With the new module, housing companies and cooperatives can request payments from tenants quickly and easily, which are also booked directly and automatically in their ERP system, which means further time savings. Currently, the function can be used, among other things, for the settlement of deposits, rent payments, cooperative fees, or back payments for operating costs.

More features to come

According to an Immomio representative, larger portfolio holders in particular, who have thousands of defaulting tenants every month, will be relieved by the digital payment module. Like other Immomio products, the new module will also be continuously developed according to customer requirements. From April 2023, its scope will also be expanded to include the smartrental deposit feature, which offers a digital alternative to the classic cash deposit.





The company, which also owns Deutsche Immobilien IT & Marketing (DIT), develops and operates a 360° platform for renting and managing real estate. With the Immomio products, housing companies can digitise their tenant communication and processes end-to-end.