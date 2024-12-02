IMF, World Bank reveal quasi-crypto and private blockchain tech

The asset is called ‘Learning Coin’, and it will be accessible only within the IMF and World Bank. However, the coin has no money value, which means that it is not a real cryptocurrency. The coin was launched in order to better understand the technologies that underlie crypto assets. Its app will serve as a hub where blogs, research, videos, and presentations are stored.

Moreover, during the test, the World Bank and IMF staff will earn coins for achieving certain educational milestones. The institutions will allow them to redeem the assets gained for some rewards, which will enable them to learn how coins can be used in real life. Moreover, after the test, the World Bank and IMF reportedly might use blockchain to launch smart contracts, combat money laundering, and facilitate the overall level of transparency.