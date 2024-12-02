ImaliPay signs deal with Renda to boost ecommerce across Africa

The two companies will provide key services to businesses, making it easier to reach their target audiences and for consumers to access the products and services they need.











This partnership aims to bring together the expertise and resources to create seamless and integrated solutions for ecommerce businesses in Africa. By combining ImaliPay’s secure and modular API ‘Fintech-as-a-Service’ platform with Renda’s advanced order fulfilment network, businesses will be able to reach their target audiences and sell their products with ease and confidence.

The partnership facilitates both companies’ expansion

Renda’s officials emphasized that having a supportive and knowledgeable fintech partner is crucial when looking to expand into new markets, a common challenge many businesses face.

ImaliPay’s service aims to revolutionise payment processes by digitizing transactions and providing a consolidated view of payments through their platform. This will allow for the convenience of ‘decashing’, streamlining financial management, and making transactions in real time.

According to ImaliPay, their goal is to drive growth, increase efficiency, and bring innovation to the table through modular API technology, making this partnership timely for both startups.





Augmenting ecommerce in Africa

With its focus on automation and customer service, the ImaliPay and Renda partnership is poised to drive the overall growth of ecommerce in Africa underwritten by logistics and distribution excellence powered by financial tools that contribute to the development of Africa's economy.

Renda is a technology-driven 3rd Party fulfilment solution provider that enables enterprise and medium-sized ecommerce businesses to grow and scale across Africa. It enables ecommerce businesses to easily search and book a storage space, monitor real time status of their inventory, push out high volumes of orders to be processed daily, track the delivery of their orders, and also ensure real-time collection and reconciliation of cash on delivery.

ImaliPay is a fast growing Fintech-as-a-Service start-up deploying API infrastructure to power embedded financial products and services that promote the operational efficiency of online businesses and drive revenue growth. It offers four main products: automated reconciliation, BNPL engine, payments, and ledgers-as-a-service, along with additional value-added services.