ImageWare upgrades its digital identity platform capabilities

The GoVerifyID Digital Identity Transformation Platform provides federated digital identity onboarding, digital identity proofing, digital rights management, digital contracting, document signing, and digital vaults, while supporting regulatory and privacy compliance across multiple digital ecosystems from one platform.

ImageWare’s new digital identity onboarding and digital management technology expands the capabilities of its GoVerifyID product line. Now users can prove and maintain their identity, privacy and personal information using easily configured workflows involving the validation of government-issued ID cards, live biometric comparisons, KYC validation, and other data sources prior to enrolling their biometrics quickly and easily all via their mobile phone. The platform provides a full range of two-factor, multi-factor, and biometric authentication enabling appropriate levels of user assurance during the digital identity journey.

The solution is available as a SaaS including a multi-tenant web portal to easily configure the onboarding steps, artificial intelligence automation rules, digital vault and document signing configuration, and for auditing, review, and manual override functions.

ImageWare and its partner network, including Fujitsu, will market, sell, and deploy this solution to organizations globally.