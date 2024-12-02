ImageWare Systems partners the Identity Defined Security Alliance for security strategies

The IDSA is an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture. As such, through this partnership, the companies aim to optimise cybersecurity investments, while controlling risk as IT infrastructures converge.

Originally established in 2015 by Ping Identity, the IDSA re-launched as a standalone non-profit organisation. This move will enable its governing body greater flexibility and independence in executing its mission. Since 2017 the IDSA’s mission is to provide community developed best practices, practical implementation guidance, and expert advice for organisations seeking to implement identity-centric security strategies.