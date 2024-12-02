ImageWare reveals anti-spoofing for facial recognition, submits for iBeta testing

The Biointellic Intelligent Anti-Spoofing System has been integrated into ImageWare’s Digital Identity Platform, allowing server-based spoof detection to be performed as part of the platform’s facial recognition capabilities. The company says anti-spoofing analysis by Biointellic prevents fraud using photos, videos, or 3D masks to access systems and accounts, thus reducing the chances of data breaches or unauthorised user access.

Biointellic is currently going through iBeta’s presentation attack detection (PAD) testing to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. Biointellic includes anti-spoofing technology using neural networks and ML, a device-independent, frictionless user experience with a standard selfie, and flexibility to use any facial matching vendor. Moreover, ImageWare plans to extend its anti-spoofing tech to the voice, palm image, and other biometric modalities.