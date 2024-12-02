ImageWare purchases new digital identity platform

Its platform was designed to combine biometrics and identity proofing capabilities through the entire cycle of digital identity management. This includes identity proofing, authentication, reconciliation, duplicity checking, and complete off-boarding.

Moreover, the IWS Biometric Engine is a key component of the Digital Identity Platform. It is a purpose-built, scalable, and real-time anonymous biometric matching and storage system. It can support hundreds of millions of digital identities using multiple biometrics from nearly any biometric vendor.

ImageWare believes that data breaches continue to compromise passwords and two-factor authentication, as phishing as a service, and intercepted SMS communications are just a few examples that show the security issues with today’s passwords and two-factor authentication solutions. ImageWare’s Digital Identity Platform’s aim is to allows organisations to integrate the desired level of identity proofing and authentication to their existing ecosystems.