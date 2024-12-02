ImageWare integrates 2FA security solution with ForgeRocks Identity Platform

This integration enables ForgeRock customers to add ImageWare’s Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and biometric multi-modal authentication to their ForgeRock systems. Organizations can also elect to use phone-as-a-token (i.e. secure push notification) with a simple Yes/No or a PIN, as a simple two-factor authentication method.

ForgeRock and ImageWare’s technical staff collaborated closely to provide a seamless integration between GoVerifyID and the ForgeRock Identity Platform. ImageWare’s GoVerifyID-ForgeRock integration is now available on the ForgeRock Trust Network Marketplace along with supporting documentation and implementation information to enable easier integration of this solution.

ForgeRock is a digital identity management company that enables enterprises, financial institutions and governments monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock has offices across Europe, the USA, and Asia.