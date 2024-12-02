ImageNPay says it is leveraging the technology of smartphones by changing the way that consumers connect, enrol, and adopt digital payments, whilst eliminating environmentally toxic plastic cards.

Consumers can choose from an array of images for their virtual Mastercard, which can then be used to purchase goods and services online or in stores via contactless payment on a smartphone.

Company officials said that the ImageNPay app brings payments to life with customised images, sounds, and video in order to augment purchases. Their platform will also enable brands, celebrities, sports teams, and charities to create new and exciting opportunities in the payments ecosystem.

Among the Mastercard designs are images that promote sustainability and diversity, as well as images linked to brands, gaming platforms, and movies (including a design featuring Yoda from Star Wars). The integration with Google Pay follows on from ImageNPay's successful launch on Apple Pay.

Every Google Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. The app also shows on Google Maps where users have made purchases.