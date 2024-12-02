Image Retail Solutions, Anderson Zaks partner for card payment solutions

Under the agreement, Anderson Zaks will supply card payment services for Image Retail Solutions customers. In addition this will enable them to process card transactions, will deliver improved management information and enable a range of services such as Cash Back and Mobile Phone Top-ups to be offered. Anderson Zaks’ solution, based on its proven RedCard software, accepts all major credit and debit cards as well as new contactless payment cards. The solution is compliant with acquirer and PCI DSS requirements.

Anderson Zaks provides payment processing services to businesses located across the UK and continental Europe.

In recent news, Anderson Zaks has published a summary of the European Commission’s recommendations for a single European Payments Market, together with its own comments.