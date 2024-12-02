illycaffè expands into Chinese market with Computop

Computop initially developed an e-commerce and MOTO solution across the group’s core markets: Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Austria. At the heart of Computop’s solution is Paygate, its multichannel payment platform. PCI DSS compliant, Paygate provides payment solutions via a single interface that allows retailers to access over 50 payment methods across core currencies. In addition, fraud prevention and tokenization are included for the customer’s European marketplace.

Computop was tasked with integrating a local payment tool with its corporate e-shop payment settlement system for which it implemented its Paygate 5.0 solution, enabling customers to access online payments via third party Chinese payment portals.

Computop provides compliant and e-commerce, Point of Sale (PoS), m-commerce and Mail Order and Telephone Order (MOTO) payments globally. The company, founded in 1997, is headquartered in Bamberg, Germany, with local teams in the US, UK and China. Computop processes transactions totalling over USD 8 billion per year, for over 2500 large international merchants within industries such as retail, travel and gaming.

For more information about Computop, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.