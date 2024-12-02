Iliad Solutions partners with Enqura





Following this announcement, both companies will focus on providing Iliad’s testing capabilities and expertise to all existing Enqura clients and users. At the same time, in the cases where this process is relevant, the firms will offer an end-to-end testing capability.

Both Iliad Solutions and Enqura are expected to extend their international reach as they will focus on the partnership and providing users with new opportunities and capabilities.







More information on the partnership

Iliad Solutions provides its suite of products and services to customers and collaborators around the world, being developed in order to minimise the risk of the process of deploying new payment technology, optimising the speed of launching new systems, and reducing the costs associated with testing. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of the local industry.

The t3 testing platform was designed in order to orchestrate and simplify the procedure of transaction testing and certification. The product is expected to deliver improved controls that can be applied to projects at every level, with real-time data being available via intuitive dashboard views. At the same time, clients and users will be given the possibility to test complex payments with schemes in a simple and secure way, as the tests are fully automated and can run up to 15000 transactions per second.

The collaboration is set to benefit both businesses and their respective customers, as it is expected to effectively extend the reach of their end-to-end payment testing capabilities. This process will take place in order to provide Iliad with wider access to financial institutions in the regions of Turkey, the Middle East, and beyond.

According to the official press release, Enqura is set to launch its EnQualify product, a remote ID verification and digital onboarding service, to Iliad’s customer base as well. EnQualify was developed with artificial intelligence (AI) in Mobile Edge technologies, and it is aimed to deliver a secure and efficient digital identity verification experience.

Both Iliad Solutions and Enqura will focus on creating new opportunities and value for both client bases while accelerating their development processes in the fast-growing fintech market as well.