Iliad launches certification platform for fast onboarding

The agreement will see Iliad implementing a certification platform for a strategic venture in East Asia, and will allow the card scheme’s thousands of members to complete the certification process using the company’s latest technology.

The scheme evaluated several providers, including their long-term incumbent. The platform is to be deployed using Iliad’s recently upgraded certification portal, a flexible environment supporting an intuitive user interface, which can be deployed in native cloud mode. The solution is multi-currency, multi-language and is highly configurable using state of the art GUI technology.

The solution can dynamically adapt to future requirements whilst reducing manual intervention. This is critical when onboarding of many thousands of members.