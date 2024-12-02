ila Bank supports payments through Samsung Wallet

In essence, ila Bank has expanded its payment options by enabling its debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders to make payments through Samsung Wallet. This collaboration aims to provide ila Bank's card users with a convenient and secure way to conduct transactions on the move.

Samsung Wallet facilitates seamless payments using compatible Samsung devices. Through its partnership with Samsung, ila Bank wants to help its customers make contactless payments at local and international retail outlets, whether online, in-person, or during in-store purchases. Following this new integration, all ila Bank customers can perform transactions effortlessly by simply tapping their Samsung smartphone or smartwatch.

In the company press release, officials from ila Bank brought up the bank's customer-centric approach, stating that enabling payments through Samsung Wallet aligns with a commitment to enhancing customer convenience. The partnership with Samsung Wallet allows users to make intelligent payments, even in situations where they may have forgotten their cash or cards, such as when travelling abroad. ila Bank intends to continue collaborating with leading technology providers to further streamline the banking experience for its customers.

Security features provided by Samsung Wallet

Samsung Wallet incorporates advanced security measures, including tokenization, to safeguard customers' personal and financial data. Tokenization replaces sensitive payment information with a device-specific token, enhancing the security of mobile payments and minimising the inherent risks associated with physical cards. Additionally, Samsung Knox continuously monitors and protects users' devices from malware and other potential threats.

Representatives from Samsung Gulf Electronics expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership with ila Bank, highlighting the secure and convenient payment options offered to customers in Bahrain. They stressed the ease of use and advanced security features provided by Samsung Wallet through Samsung Knox, which ensures the protection of personal and financial information. With Samsung Wallet, customers can shop with peace of mind, both locally and internationally, aligning with Samsung's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

This collaboration between ila Bank and Samsung Wallet is part of a series of ongoing efforts to improve customer offerings. According to the official press release, with new app releases and the introduction of new products and services, ila Bank's goal is to redefine consumer banking in the context of evolving lifestyles.

In other recent developments, ila Bank launched ila Rewards in September 2023, which is a customisable credit card programme supported by Mastercard’s PwR platform. The customisable rewards programme allows customers to redeem rewards in a seamless and instant way through the ila Bank application. ila Bank is one of the first banks in Bahrain to utilise Mastercard’s PwR service and the first issuer in MENA to proceed with full in-app integration to offer credit card holders a personalised end-to-end digital experience.