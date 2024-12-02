



Through this collaboration, the bank aims to expand its proposition across customer products, launching new travel and loyalty offerings. Among its offerings, ila Bank has a digital, mobile-only bank that is well-received both domestically and regionally. It offers a range of card products, including debit, credit, and prepaid cards, which provide bonus benefits and a personalised loyalty reward system.











Using Mastercard’s expertise, ila Bank aims to introduce a loyalty programme that supports cardholders’ lifestyle by providing added value across various areas, including dining, luxury shopping, travel, and diverse experiences. This new product line will also utilise optimal fraud solutions and privacy protection to secure every transaction.

Other products available in the ila app include digital saving tools, such as Hassala and Jamiya, as well as Al Kanz.





More about the ila Bank and Mastercard partnership

Mastercard has been a partner of ila Bank from the outset, supporting the bank’s strategy. Together, they introduced several propositions to the market, including the multi-currency debit programme, the Pay with Rewards loyalty programme, and the Mastercard airline co-brand with Gulti Air in Bahrain.

The co-branded ila Gulf Air MasterCard credit card aimed to offer various personalised rewards and lifestyle benefits that catered to modern travellers. This included airline miles upon activation, bonus miles for milestones such as anniversaries and key occasions, bonus miles for both domestic and international transactions, year-round discounts on Gulf Air seat classes, and access to airport lounges globally.

Another product of this collaboration was ila Rewards, a customisable credit card programme supported by Mastercard’s PwR platform. The programme enabled customers to redeem rewards optimally and instantly through the ila Bank application.

ila Rewards offered customers various compensation options, including airline miles, cashback, or ila tokens. Customers could choose the programme they wanted to join and were free to switch between them to meet their changing lifestyle needs.