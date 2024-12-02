IKEA US rolls out IKEA Visa Credit Card

The card will allow customers to earn rewards on their everyday purchases that they can use to purchase the IKEA products they want. Cardholders will earn 5% back in rewards on all IKEA purchases, as well as Traemand kitchen installation and TaskRabbit At-Home Assembly services, 3% back on dining, grocery and utility purchases, and 1% back on all other purchases made with the card.

The new solution is part of a broader partnership with Alliance Datas card services business to design financing products that deliver credit lines and loyalty rewards to customers. In February 2018, the IKEA Projekt Card launched, offering a store-branded financing solution for qualified customers doing major home decorating and renovation projects.