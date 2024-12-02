IKEA to start allowing customers to shop remotely

The global furniture retailer will launch its app first in France and the Netherlands, and it will be rolled out in IKEA’S top eight markets – including Germany, the US and China – by the end of 2019.

It will allow customers to visualise how their homes could be furnished with IKEA products by inputting room dimensions and choosing from different tastes and life stages. Moreover, they will be able to order products online through the app.

The app will also allow shoppers to point their phone at a piece of furniture to see other textures or colours, or to see it in the context of a room or alongside similar products in the same range.