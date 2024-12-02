Ikea to offer its own branded credit card

Alliance Data will create a loyalty credit card program that uses customer data and industry benchmarking to create a customized rewards and benefits package.

Customers will be able to use the credit card for both Ikea purchases and everyday spending needs. There will be no annual fee for the card.

In addition, Ikea US will offer a private-label credit card, Ikea Projekt Card, that will serve as a store-branded financing solution for qualified customers doing major home decorating and renovation projects. The private-label card will provide special financing options, allowing customers to pay for larger purchases over time.