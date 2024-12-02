IKEA offers flexible payments through Afterpay

Afterpay’s ‘Pay in 4’ service is now available in-store and online at IKEA.com for all US customers.











IKEA US and Afterpay partnered to enable financial freedom and affordability to consumers who prefer to pay over time. Afterpay’s interest-free product allows customers to pay in four payments over a six-week period with no credit impact to customers for eligible orders.

Customers shopping for IKEA home products have the option to choose Afterpay’s flexible solution at checkout. In-store customers can scan a QR code to download the Afterpay app or log in to their existing Afterpay account and add the payment method to their virtual wallet.

Officials from IKEA US said they values their customers and strive to ensure accessibility and affordability. They aim to provide an augmented shopping experience with great quality products, for the many. By partnering with Afterpay, they will lower the barriers for their customers to design their dream spaces.

Also commenting on this partnership, Afterpay’s representatives said that at a time when people are looking for more payment flexibility on home furnishings, they are happy to partner with IKEA, a brand synonymous with affordability and design. As a trusted commerce partner for the IKEA US market, this collaboration can help their customers create a home that they love through simple, transparent, and responsible spending.





Seamless shopping experiences and hassle-free returns

Together, IKEA US and Afterpay aim to create a seamless shopping journey with easy purchases and streamlined returns if needed. Returns are processed like any other credit or debit card return. Once a return is processed, Afterpay will generally update that order to reﬂect the refund, with an updated payment schedule, and send the customer an email detailing the changes. Refunds can be viewed by logging into the customer’s Afterpay account and processed refunds can take up to 10 business days to reflect depending on the financial instrument linked to the order.





What does Afterpay do?

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time – enabling simple, transparent, and responsible spending. They are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by prominent retailers and used by millions of active global customers. The company’s payment method is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US and the UK, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block.