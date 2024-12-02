IKEA forays into ecommerce in India

After its first Indian store opened in Hyderabad in 2018, the retailer is expanding to Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, reversing its previous strategy of launching the online market with the opening of the store. The Navi Mumbai outlet will be IKEA’s second branch in India and is part of its plan to reach 49 cities with over one million population by 2030, and establish 40 smaller centres across ten cities.

The distribution hub for the Mumbai online store will be located at Chakan, Pune, partnering with IndoSpace Industrial Park. IKEA has collaborated with UrbanClap to help install furniture in buyers’ homes.

In addition, the company will also open smaller stores across the country for distribution, pickup, and customer service purposes, and bigger stores in big cities like Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.