iKaaz launches NFC-powered cloud-based m-payments platform in Nigeria

Following the launch, Nigerian consumers are set to make NFC payments at select merchant outlets via iKaazs NFC powered mobile payments platform running on the cloud.

iKaaz provides a suite of end-to-end mobile payments solutions that include a mobile wallet, a mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) and a payments platform that allows banks, operators and financial institutions to extend mobile payments to their customers.

In addition to NFC support, iKaaz platform supports SMS-based payment transactions along with a mobile app.

In April 2013, iKaaz has launched a new Tap & Pay reader to enable cashless transactions based on near field communication (NFC) technology.