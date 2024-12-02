IHS Markit integrates encompass KYC automation solution

Using encompass, IHS Markit has fully automated the collection of critical KYC data from the public domain, including global corporate registries, regulatory listings and exchanges. IHS Markit estimate a 30% reduction in the time taken to gather KYC data using encompass, as well as additional benefits associated with automation including

consistency of KYC – automation ensures processes are carried out in the same way every time

reducing the complexity of customer onboarding – intelligent process automation is capable of handling complex analysis in a fraction of the time taken by humans.

encompass uses advanced intelligent process automation to build a comprehensive KYC profile from multiple sources, including corporate registries, company and regulatory data, adverse media and identity verification.

IHS Markit delivers information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government.