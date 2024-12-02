iguama.com, Mastercard to provide US to LATAM cross-border ecommerce

The promotion is available in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama, where customers will get a USD 20 discount for their first order made with Mastercard on the website.

iguama.com allows clients in Latin America to make purchases in US stores, without the need of a local P.O. Box, by taking care of all the international paperwork, taxes and shipments. The new partnership allows consumers to pay for purchases using their Mastercard credit or debit cards. To attract customers, the ecommerce platform offers promotional discounts on first orders.