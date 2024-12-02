iGTB, Bolero partner to boost trade finance and SCF solutions

Both companies are looking at exploring developments of digitally-led commercial trade and supply chain finance business propositions. The partnership will initially look at how coupling iGTBs strong product processors with Boleros digital ecosystem can lead to the elimination of inefficiencies in trade transactions while at the same time boosting revenue enablement.

The focus at iGTB is to work with banks in the areas of revenue growth, improvements in returns on equity and cost/income ratios, while developing tools, which help banks with effective risk and compliance governance frameworks. The partnership with Bolero International will capitalise on iGTB expertise in trade digitisation to help reduce operational risk in an industry that is dominated by manual and inefficient processes.

The first potential collaboration will be combining forces to validate the commercial viability of solutions creating a global secure digital marketplace for origination and distribution of trade and supply chain finance assets.