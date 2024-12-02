Ignify launches new version of e-commerce platform

The new version offers an e-commerce option for merchants using Microsoft Dynamics CRM for customer service. In addition, it offers integration with the latest Microsoft Dynamics ERP versions and enhanced tablet and mobile device support for catalog, checkout.

Ignify eCommerce now offers additional options on how payments should be collected during order placements – options such as upfront payment capture for Electronic Delivery Items with delayed capture for physical goods is now made possible. Such upfront payments are integrated as Advance Payments in Microsoft Dynamics ERP. With the latest release, it’s possible to use Ignify eCommerce as a web-based collections module accepting both online and offline payments against open invoices. For merchants wanting to manage prices within Ignify eCommerce, a pricing module has been added permitting date based, quantity based, customer based or a combination pricing.

eCommerce for Microsoft Dynamics is a subscription-based e-commerce service set to deliver businesses an online storefront which interoperates with the Microsoft Dynamics ERP services, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and commerce services and payment services for Microsoft Dynamics ERP.

Developed as an extension of Ignify e-commerce services, the e-commerce portal for Microsoft Dynamics addresses online fraud in compliance with the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA DSS) set by the PCI Security Standards Council.