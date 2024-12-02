iGlobal Stores launches widgets to automate ecommerce

This technology is considered disruptive for global ecommerce, because it allows merchants to focus on selling product, rather than spending resources on cross-border compliance.

Both widgets are compatible with all major ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and Bigcommerce.

Zonos is already known for its SaaS technology that adds efficiency to cross-border transactions. The new technology will further change the way major ecommerce platforms and logistics companies like FedEx and UPS do business every day.

The two widgets are going to streamline the slow and inaccurate tax and duty calculations which mean a lot of lost revenue for the global ecommerce industry.