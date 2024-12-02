iFresh to distribute biometric retail payments

The retail technologies use palm prints, facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and smartphone apps to replace traditional labor with automated checkout machines and provide a seamless customer experience.

The partnership includes distribution of Xiamen Yidong Intelligent Technology’s E+Store, E+Box, E+Door, E+AI, E+Cabinets, E+Shopping Cart, and related products, and extends for 5 years, with a 10-year renewal option for iFresh.

The Asian-American supermarket chain plans to both use Xiamen Yidong’s smart products in its own stores and sell these products to other interested parties. It also plans to integrate the technology with current US payment systems to make it easier for US vendors to use.

iFresh Chairman and CEO Long Deng said that iFresh is planning to open unmanned convenience stores in the US in the future. Further, iFresh has started to incorporate retail smart technology services and smart technology across the value chain.