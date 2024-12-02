iFresh integrates Alipay for online and in-store payments

Alipay is a digital payment platform operated by Ant Financial, and a popular means of online and mobile payment for Chinese consumers.

iFresh will provide Alipay services online and in stores in the US through the activation and implementation support of CITCON, a cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions provider that helps connect merchants with Chinese mobile wallet users.

By accepting Alipay at the register, iFresh will provide both in-store and online customers with the ability to pay using a familiar payment method, diminishing any language or payment barriers they may have otherwise faced.