iflix launches sachet pricing with Fortumo

In addition to the existing monthly and annual subscriptions to iflixVIP, customers can now experience iflixs premium service through a recurring sachet subscriptions, offering customers greater flexibility and convenience.

iflix uses Fortumo’s Hosted DCB product to collect payments from its customers, enabling iflix with the ability to connect to telcos’ direct carrier billing infrastructure through one integration with Fortumo. The direct carrier billing company manages the consumer checkout experience and localisation of the payment solution, making rolling out carrier billing scalable across a number of telcos and countries.

Fortumo’s platform is used by Google, Amazon, Spotify, Electronic Arts, Schibsted, OLX, EasyPark, and other merchants. One integration with the platform enables merchants to collect payments from subscribers of more than 350 mobile operators.