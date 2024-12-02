IFC inks deal with Cignifi to boost mobile money usage in Uganda

Cignifi will be working with the IFC to help drive the adoption and growth of Airtel Uganda’s Mobile Money platform, a service that enables customers to use their mobile phones to send and receive money, make payments, make withdrawals from ATMs, check bank balances, deposit money from a phone and conduct other banking functions.

Cignifi will use its proprietary data platform to analyse Airtel call detail records and Airtel Money transactions. Cignifi will score Airtel customers based on their propensity to use Airtel Money.

Cignifi, a data startup, develops an analytics platform to deliver credit and marketing scores using mobile phone behavioral data.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is a global development institution focused exclusively on the private sector. They help developing countries achieve sustainable growth by financing investment, providing advisory services to businesses and governments, and mobilizing capital in the international financial markets.