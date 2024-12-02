IFC credit package boosts SCF for Vietnamese SMEs

Under the agreement, IFC will provide a loan worth USD 100 million to the OCB with a term of three years, including USD 57.16 million from IFC’s own account and USD 42.84 million from the multi-investor Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Programme (MCPP) managed by IFC.

The IFC-led financing package, combined with advisory services, will boost lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially women-owned or managed, and will promote supply chain finance in Vietnam.

In addition to funding, in partnership with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, IFC will help OCB develop its supply chain finance business. While Vietnam is an export driven economy, few local banks offer a full range of supply-chain financial services to smaller businesses. With IFC’s support, OCB will develop a supply chain finance electronic platform to support the financing of commercial transactions.