IDology adds address intelligence data to its identity verification platform, ExpectID

Bringing together Loqates address verification data with ExpectID will give customers the ability to identify suspicious transactions faster and also provide transparent, actionable information for facilitating operational performance. This is done by verifying consumer addresses, reducing failed deliveries, and lowering return costs from non-deliverable address information.

The solution is currently in production and available to IDology customers. Moreover, according to customer data, organisations using Loqates technology increased efficiency of back-office systems, lowering address errors by 70%.