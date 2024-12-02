IDnow supports Provinzial NordWest with a video identification solution

The video identification solution by IDnow is a completely integrated building block for digital onboarding and is used for identification of the customer. VideoIdent is an EU-patented solution that combines AI-based technologies with the experience of qualified identity specialists. All the customer needs are Internet access, a computer with a webcam or Smartphone/ Tablet and his valid identification document. Identification by video chat meets all requirements of the Money Laundering Act, Data Protection Guidelines and the requirements of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Provinzial NordWest Group is part of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and is the second-largest public insurance group in Germany, according to the official press release. Their area of operation covers Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg. Approximately 15 million people live there. Three million of them have a contract with at least one subsidiary of the Provinzial NordWest Group.

To strengthen their appeal and to win over the young, digitally savvy target group, Provinzial NordWest is emphasizing new services, e.g. for occupational disability cover. Current customer surveys have shown that simple and fast solutions are important to the young clientele. Digital onboarding greatly increases the rate of conversation.