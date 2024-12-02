IDnow supports Lottoland with worldwide online identification solution

In order to meet child protection legislation requirements in a user-friendly way, in future the gaming provider will use IDnow AutoIdent to directly verify the legal age of its customers during initial registration. IDnows fully automated solution enables users to identify themselves via an app without media discontinuity.

Lottoland is a large private providers of online lotteries and gaming in Europe. Currently, more than 20 international lotteries and a large variety of games are available to Lottolands approx. 10 million customers. To ensure that new customers log on using their genuine identity and, above all, prove they are of legal age, during initial registration customers are required to identify themselves using an official identity document.

IDnow can identify ID cards, passports and other ID documents from 193 countries in real time making. The verification of gaming customers is currently the subject of heated debate, particularly in Great Britain: since May 2019, a new regulation has been in force there requiring all players to register and authenticate themselves immediately, even when playing free games.