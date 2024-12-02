IDnow expands operations with AutoIdent

Using a smartphone camera, the artificial intelligence (AI) from IDnow AutoIdent recognises passports and other identification documents, including the country where it was issued, without needing the user to enter their information manually. Then, the program captures both the machine-readable parts of the document, as well as non-machine-readable areas, such as address fields.

In the next step, the AI automatically checks the visual security features of the document, for example, holograms. This check is followed by biometric video examination and ‘liveness detection’ of the person. Based on the collected data, the system is able to check whether the identification is valid, and the reliability of this detection is much higher than is required by law.

The IDnow technology utilises a hybrid approach that combines human intervention and machine. In special cases, a human identification specialist who controls additional test and security levels supports the AI.