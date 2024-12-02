IDnow boosts identity verification platform with biometrics, fraud detection

The IDnow platform has been iwith biometrics, computer vision and security fraud detection technologies that gives it extensive ID verification capabilities in the market, able to meet more identity verification use cases than before.

The IDnow platform meets the security and fraud detection requirements of strictly regulated environments for financial services and telecommunications sectors in countries like Germany, Switzerland and other European countries and is fully compliant with all relevant regulations and directives such as AML regulation, eIDAS, GDPR and PSD2.

In addition, the platform meets the business requirements for speedy and simple workflows that reduce customer onboarding friction for non-regulated or lightly regulated sectors such as mobility, travel, recruitment and the sharing economy.

The platform features include:

fully automated ID verification process including facial recognition, Optical Character Recognition and hologram and other anti-fraud detection features

video-based agent-assisted ID verification workflow to meet specific regulatory environment requirements (The main relevant regulations are around AML, eIDAS, GDPR and PSD2) as well as to help last-mile conversion for customers unable to complete automated process.

integrated Issuance of Qualified Electronic Signature certificates for E-Sign solution.

The IDnow platform can be integrated into a companys service application and customers can complete an identification check quickly from a smartphone. For industries or countries with more stringent security regulations, the platform will continue to offer video-chat based identity verification.