ID.me grants patent for third-party credential authentication

The solution is also meant to transmit the results to relying parties by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent for ‘Systems and Methods for Online Third-Party Authentication of Credentials’ aims to combine secure authentication and privacy features to limit disclosure of personal information related to the transaction. Authentication results are transmitted to business or government requestors, often in real-time.

Moreover, the company provides relying parties with the minimum set of personal data required for service delivery, with the express consent of the user. ID.me’s platform was designed to enable organisations, from retail to financial services, the ability to verify customer identity to protect against fraud and meet federal regulations.