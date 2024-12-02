IDG Capital, Bitmain invest in Japanese crypto platform

This investment makes the platform one of only two tech unicorns in the country’s startup industry. The funds will be used for global expansion and product development. The investment round was spearheaded by IDG Capital and Bitmain Technologies, a large maker and user of cryptocurrency mining rigs.

So far, the company has already raised more than USD20 million from JAFCO, SBI, B Dash Ventures, Mistletoe, and ULS Group, following a more than USD 100 million pre-discounted initial coin offering fundraising event, Japan’s first regulated ICO, according to Bitcoinist.