IDEX, Silone Cardtech to accelerate volume production of biometric smart cards

IDEX offers services in Asia where it is seeing increasing demand for biometric payment solutions. Both companies will be working in close partnership to deliver mass volume, dual-interface biometric payment cards in the region. Their commitment to high standards of card security, production and quality assurance has resulted in certifications by Mastercard, VISA, China Union Pay and JCB.

Silone was founded in China and it specialises in the development, design, manufacturing and sale of high quality contactless, contact and dual-interface smart cards, as well as manufacturing and design of production and testing equipment for the smart card industry. With subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the US, Silone products are used worldwide in the market such as banking, secure physical and logical identification, access and public transportation.