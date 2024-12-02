IDEX sensors integrate into Feitian biometric cards

IDEX is a biometrics software and fingerprint authentication company offering fingerprint sensor and biometric software for identity cards, banking cards, smart cards and other security solutions. The company develops and supplies the patented SmartFinger Film fingerprint sensor technology and software algorithms.

Feitian is now using IDEX’s sensors in their dual interface biometric cards. The application is for banking on a major Chinese payment network.

IDEX first launched its sensor for dual-interface biometric cards in June 2017. The sensor has a power management system supporting biometric card operation without a battery and with standard NFC terminals. Based on IDEXs off-chip sensor technology, the sensor is made of polymer, offering flexibility and reduced costs.

IDEX is also working with several other major card vendors who are currently integrating IDEXs sensor into their biometric cards.