IDEX, Quest Payment Systems team up for biometric cards expansion

Quest Payment Systems offers payment technologies and smart cards for retail, consumer, and industrial applications. By partnering with IDEX Biometrics, the company’s solution will benefit from security and convenience thanks to the dual-interface biometric sensor. Shipments are planned for Q2 of 2020.

The Norwegia-based biometrics software and fingerprint authentication company signed a three-year agreement with a provider of global financial news and IT services, which includes a commitment for IDEX's SmartFinger IDX 3200 dual-interface sensors, with advanced security features. Moreover, IDEX also announced a contract with Asian specialist inlay and biometric algorithm supplier DongWoon Anatech to provide the SmartFinger IDX 3200 dual-interface sensor for a line of biometric ID cards for access control.