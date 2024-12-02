IDEX, Infineon team up for biometric card solutions

As part of the partnership, the two companies will develop a system-on-card demonstrator that runs on the dual-interface 16-bit security controller from Infineon. Infineon’s secure elements enable biometrics due to an optimized power profile in non-battery supported contactless systems, as well as its contactless transaction performance. Moreover, through this system, a biometric payment transaction can to be performed in less than one second.

Infineon and IDEX are investigating and documenting ways to integrate IDEX’s host API into biometric systems with Infineon’s secure element, to fast-track dual interface biometric cards deployments. At the same time, IDEX is collaborating with other industry participants to develop an open ecosystem for smart card solutions that enable payment, corporate ID, and access applications.