IDEX, Chutian Dragon to develop biometric cards

IDEX Biometrics, also known as IDEX ASA, is a provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering personal authentication for all. The company helps people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger.

Chutian Dragon is a high-tech enterprise combining product design, smart card production, sales and service of professional smart cards and relevant application platform system or terminal equipment. The company manufactures, supplies, and services smart cards and other cards. It offers telecom SIM, telecom phone, VISA smart, MasterCard smart, UnionPay, social security ID, bus travel, scratch, magnetic stripe, dual interface, custom ID, Magstripe, contactless IC, contact smart, custom smart, M2M SIM, and Mifare cards, as well as SIM card envelopes and mobile phone brackets. Chutian Dragon is certified by China Union Pay, MasterCard, VISA, AMEX, and JCB.