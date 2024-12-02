IDEX, Chutian Dragon, PAX to accelerate smart card adoption in Asia

IDEX and Chutian Dragon are currently partnering with the Asian payment terminals manufacturer PAX to run real-life EMV compliant transactions of biometric smart cards.

Electronic payments have transformed the lives of end users and now with the additional security and convenience that biometrics brings, PAX is actively working alongside Chutian Dragon and IDEX to accelerate this next generation of payment transactions by providing EMV compliant point-of-sale (POS) as a key component for biometric transactions.

Guangdong Chutian Dragon Smart Card, member of Chutian Dragon Group, is a state-level high-tech enterprise integrating the product design, smart card production, sales and service of professional smart card and relevant application platform system or terminal equipments.