IDEX Biometrics, XH Smart Tech team up for biometric cards

IDEX has received an initial order for its dual-interface sensor by XH Smart Tech to commence integration. XH Smart Tech, a provider of solutions on IoT and blockchain technologies which are both data user and data centric, has shipped more than 3 billion smart cards. The company has passed certification of China UnionPay, VISA, Mastercard, and other smart card industry organizations. Its customer base includes international and Chinese banks, including Postal Savings Bank of China, DenizBank in Turkey, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, South Africa Laxton, South African Post Office, and Orientfinans Bank in Uzbekistan.

As customers have shown interest for the contactless sensors, IDEX has seized the fact that card integrators are seeing the benefits of biometric smart cards, and the market is picking up speed. Chinese vendors are keen to implement innovative technology, thus the partnership will enable the companies to drive commercialization of biometric cards.