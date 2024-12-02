IDEX Biometrics, Visionox team up for integrated displays

Through the partnership, the companies aim to explore the development of the next-generation of IDEXs off-chip biometric sensors for smart cards, employing Visionoxs flexible LTPS TFT backplane technology.

As per IDEX Biometrics, integrated displays represent the next generation of fingerprint sensors in cards, as by combining the fingerprint sensor with a display, the user experience and security can be facilitated. The display can be used for features, such as dynamic CVV to address card-not-present fraud, user-specific information including account balance, or to provide feedback when enrolling the fingerprint.

Moreover, the solution will be applicable to other verticals as well, some of them being Mobile or IoT.