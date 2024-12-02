IDEX Biometrics, TMC partner for biometric smart card adoption

Tongxin Microelectronics (TMC) is focusing on smart card industry, and as per the agreement, both companies will work closely to create a compatible biometric smart card solution for end-customer implementation.

Aiming to achieve compatibility between the secure element and biometric sensor, the companies will integrate IDEX’s sensor with TMC’s secure element for dual-interface solutions. Moreover, this solution will support both match in the biometric MCU and match in the secure element, which will provide security.