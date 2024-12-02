IDEX Biometrics, Sian to accelerate volume production of biometric smart cards

China-based smart card manufacturer Sian specialises in the development, design, manufacturing, and sale of dual-interface smart cards. Sian delivers smart card components in mass volumes. As IDEX Biometrics has a growing commercial presence in Asia, it is seeing increasing demand for its biometric payment solutions. In order to meet this demand, and help accelerate mass volume production of biometric smart cards, the company is working closely with Sian to ensure integration of biometric components into smart cards.

IDEX affirmed that their biometric sensors are ready for mass deployment in smart cards. At the same time, Sian considers that together with IDEX, they can ensure that crucial components within the biometric smart card are compatible and ready for mass production.