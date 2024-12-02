IDEX Biometrics partners with Accomplish Financial

The programme will debut in the UK in response to the European Accessibility Act 2025, which emphasises the need for businesses to adopt more inclusive practices, particularly in offering accessible payment solutions.

This initiative aims to cater to the needs of approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals, along with a growing segment of 11 million elderly (aged 65 and above) and over 1 million people suffering from dementia in the UK according to the official press release. By integrating biometric authentication technology, the programme is looking to simplify and enhance the payment experience for these demographics, eliminating the challenges associated with remembering PINs and navigating traditional payment terminals.

Officials from of IDEX Biometrics expressed the company's commitment to delivering reliable biometric authentication solutions to a diverse range of users. The collaboration with Accomplish Financial signifies a step towards fulfilling this commitment by introducing a solution designed for the needs of visually and memory impaired individuals. Representatives also emphasised the importance of digital inclusion in the context of supporting economic growth and reiterated the shared responsibility among governments, interest organisations, and corporations to prioritise accessibility in financial services.

In turn, representatives from Accomplish Financial talked about the significance of leveraging advanced biometric technology to address real-world challenges faced by a significant portion of the population. They also highlighted the company's dedication to promoting inclusivity within the financial services sector and expressed their commitment to enhancing the safety and convenience of payment card usage. Lastly, they underscored the alignment of this project with Accomplish Financial's core values of social responsibility and innovation, aiming to make a positive impact while offering cutting-edge products to the payment industry.

What else has been going on with IDEX Biometrics?

In December 2023, Eastern Bank (EBL) partnered with IDEX Biometrics to launch a biometric metal card in Bangladesh. According to the agreement signed at the time, this card provided advanced security features and seamless transaction capabilities, offering financial solutions and ensuring a secure and flexible payment experience for cardholders.

EBL expressed its enthusiasm to introduce the biometric metal cards feature provided by IDEX Biometrics to its customers, complying with all regulatory requirements in Bangladesh, adding that it is one of the first banks to offer this latest technology.